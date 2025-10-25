Kashmir Marathon Set To Attract Runners From Across India & Abroad

KO photos by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The 2nd edition of the Kashmir Marathon, scheduled for November 2, 2025, is all set to attract runners from across India and abroad, officials said. Organized by the Tourism Department, the marathon aims to promote sports culture, showcase Kashmir's natural beauty, and boost tourism in the Union Territory.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements, emphasizing seamless coordination among departments for accommodation, transportation, medical care, security, traffic management, and event logistics.“The marathon is a valuable opportunity to promote fitness, tourism, and Kashmir's hospitality,” he said.

The event features a Full Marathon (42 km) and Half Marathon (21 km), with routes passing through Srinagar's most iconic locations including Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens, and Chinar-lined boulevards. National and international athletes are expected to participate, highlighting the event's growing profile.

An impressive prize pool has been announced, with Rs 25 lakh for the Full Marathon winner and Rs 15 lakh for the Half Marathon winner. Age-group winners will also receive substantial rewards, ensuring participation across categories.

The marathon will also provide a platform to promote local handicrafts and handloom products, with dedicated stalls set up along the routes. Officials said the event will enhance Kashmir's image as a premier destination for leisure, adventure, and sports tourism.