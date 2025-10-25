No Positive Ground For Interaction With Washington: Iranian FM

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 26 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said that, no positive ground currently exists, for interaction with the United States, citing deep distrust after years of negative experiences with Washington, it was reported yesterday.

In an interview with Iranian online channel, Sahra TV, Araghchi said,“We do not have trust and will not have it” in the United States, pointing to Washington's track record of failing to honour commitments towards Iran, over the past 10 years.

Despite Iran's past willingness to“interact with caution,” it never received“a positive response” from the U.S. side, Araghchi said.

Still, Iran remains open to diplomacy, if the United States abandons its domineering approach and engages in“serious and real negotiations” on equal footing, with a sincere approach based on mutual respect and interests, he added.

In July 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear programme, in return for the removal of sanctions, including those of the UN. The United States, however, pulled out of the JCPOA in May, 2018, and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

In late Aug, France, Britain and Germany triggered the“snapback” mechanism, leading to the UN's reimposition of sanctions, after the Security Council failed to extend sanctions relief last month.

Iran and the United States were set for a sixth round of nuclear talks, when Zionist Israel launched major surprise airstrikes on several areas in Iran. On Jun 22, U.S. forces joined the attacks by bombing the Iranian nuclear facilities of Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

Over the past months, the U.S. has repeatedly called on Iran to stop uranium enrichment on its soil and curb its missile programme. Iran has rejected both issues as non-negotiable.– NNN-IRNA