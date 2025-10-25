Istanbul Talks End As Pakistan Shares Anti-Terror Plan With Afghan Taliban

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The second round of negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Türkiye's city of Istanbul has concluded.

According to sources, the talks between delegations of both countries were held at a local hotel in Istanbul and were hosted by senior Turkish officials.

Sources said the Istanbul round reviewed progress on the points agreed during the earlier talks in Doha.

According to sources, Pakistan has handed over a comprehensive plan to the Afghan Taliban for preventing terrorism.

Two members represented Pakistan in the talks, while the Afghan delegation was led by Deputy Interior Minister Rehmatullah Mujib.

Earlier tha same day, Pakistan's defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that if negotiations with the Afghan Taliban do not yield results, Pakistan and Afghanistan could face an open conflict.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, Asif said that Pakistan hosted Afghans for 40 years, yet Afghanistan's attitude towards Pakistan remains hostile.“Those we are talking to in Doha grew up in Pakistan, but Afghanistan is still working as a proxy for India,” he added.

It may be recalled that the first round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye, was held in Doha, which resulted in a ceasefire between the two countries.

Meanwhile, due to Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, border crossings in Chaman, Khyber, South and North Waziristan, and Kurram remain closed for the 14th consecutive day. Hundreds of cargo vehicles remain stranded at Bab-e-Dosti, Torkham, Kharlachi, Angoor Adda, and Ghulam Khan border points.