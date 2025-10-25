KP Will Not Allow New Military Operation In Tribal Districts, Says CM Sohail Afridi

Addressing the jirga, the chief minister demanded that the federal government immediately release Rs 550 billion in outstanding dues for the tribal districts and Rs 2,200 billion in Net Hydel Profit arrears.“We do not want charity; we want our right,” he asserted.

He announced that peace jirgas will be held across all tribal districts after Khyber, followed by a Loya Jirga to formulate a joint strategy for sustainable peace and development.

CM Afridi said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and security forces have sacrificed 80,000 lives for the country.“We restored peace with our blood, yet once again, attempts are being made to disturb the situation,” he warned.

He said decisions will not be taken behind closed doors but with the consultation of public representatives and tribal elders. The participants raised slogans of“Saada Haq, Aithay Rakh” during the session.

CM Sohail Afridi vowed that as long as he holds office, he will fight at every forum to protect the rights and future of the tribal people. He said the federal government must allocate the rightful share of development funds to the tribal districts to end deprivation and strengthen peace.