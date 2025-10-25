KP Will Not Allow New Military Operation In Tribal Districts, Says CM Sohail Afridi
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi has said that the tribal people have made immense sacrifices for the country, and the time has come to fulfill the promises made to them at the time of merger. He made it clear that the provincial government will not allow any new military operation in the tribal districts.A grand peace jirga, organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was held in Bara, with CM Sohail Afridi as the chief guest. The event was attended by MNA Iqbal Afridi, MPA Abdul Ghani Afridi, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Pir Noor
- Haq Qadri, tribal elders, community leaders, and thousands of participants.
Addressing the jirga, the chief minister demanded that the federal government immediately release Rs 550 billion in outstanding dues for the tribal districts and Rs 2,200 billion in Net Hydel Profit arrears.“We do not want charity; we want our right,” he asserted.Also Read: If Talks Fail, Open Conflict Likely Between Pakistan and Afghanistan: Defence Minister
He announced that peace jirgas will be held across all tribal districts after Khyber, followed by a Loya Jirga to formulate a joint strategy for sustainable peace and development.
CM Afridi said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and security forces have sacrificed 80,000 lives for the country.“We restored peace with our blood, yet once again, attempts are being made to disturb the situation,” he warned.
He said decisions will not be taken behind closed doors but with the consultation of public representatives and tribal elders. The participants raised slogans of“Saada Haq, Aithay Rakh” during the session.
CM Sohail Afridi vowed that as long as he holds office, he will fight at every forum to protect the rights and future of the tribal people. He said the federal government must allocate the rightful share of development funds to the tribal districts to end deprivation and strengthen peace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment