US top official says Trump's agenda fot Asia trip doesn't include Kim
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is not expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his upcoming five-day tour of Asia, a senior U.S. official confirmed Friday.
"The president, of course, has expressed his willingness to meet with Kim Jong-un in the future. It is not on the schedule for this trip," the official said during a conference call with reporters.
Later that day, as he departed for Malaysia, Trump told reporters he “would like to meet” with Kim. “He knows that I'm going there. I would like to. I get along with him,” he added.
The official, along with others on the call, spoke on condition of anonymity while discussing the president’s itinerary, which includes stops in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.
Trump is set to leave late Friday night. His first stop will be Malaysia on Sunday, where he is expected to "preside over a significant peace agreement that will save more lives, reduce more conflict and advance security across a free and open Indo Pacific," according to the official.
During the visit, Trump will meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and attend the U.S.-ASEAN leaders working dinner. He will then travel to Tokyo on Monday and hold talks with newly inaugurated Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Trump will arrive in the South Korean port city of Busan, where he will meet with President Lee Jae Myung, deliver remarks at the APEC CEO luncheon, and participate in the U.S.-APEC leaders working dinner that evening.
There had been speculation that Trump might meet Kim at the demilitarized zone between the Koreas. The two leaders last met in 2019, during Trump’s first term, in an unexpected session aimed at negotiating a denuclearization agreement with Pyongyang that ultimately did not come to fruition.
