BIST 100 Index Climbs Over Three Percent
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary stock index closed Friday at 10,941.79 points, marking a 3.14% increase.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index began the day at 10,699.82 points and added 333.53 points compared to Thursday's closing figure.
Throughout the session, the index reached a minimum of 10,662.28 and peaked at a daily high of 11,158.05.
The trading floor recorded a record turnover of 260 billion Turkish liras ($6.2 billion) on Thursday, while the overall market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at roughly 10.16 trillion Turkish liras ($242.6 billion).
Out of the total stocks in the index, 92 experienced gains and eight declined relative to the previous closing.
In commodities, gold was valued at $4,128 per ounce, whereas Brent crude oil traded at $65 per barrel as of 7 pm local time (1600 GMT).
Currency exchange rates showed the US dollar at 41.9430 liras, the euro at 48.7930 liras, and the British pound at 55.8080 liras.
