Bhagalpur Railway Station Echoes With Devotional Songs As People Rush Home For Chhath Puja

Bhagalpur, Oct 25 (IANS) The Bhagalpur Railway Station in Bihar has transformed into a hub of Chhath Puja fervour, as platforms resonate with devotional songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya.

The Indian Railways has implemented extensive arrangements to manage the surge in passenger traffic as thousands of people continued to travel home on Saturday to celebrate the festival with their families.

To handle the growing festive rush, the Railways has introduced special trains, additional coaches, and several passenger-friendly measures across major routes and key stations.

In Bhagalpur, mobile ticketing facilities have been introduced in the passenger holding area to ease congestion, while devotional Chhath songs create a spiritual atmosphere for travellers.

Bhagalpur Railway Station Director Utpal Sharma told IANS that the Railway Ministry and the Railway Administration have made elaborate arrangements for this year's Chhath festival.

"Separate passenger holding areas have been created in the railway premises, along with seating arrangements. Dedicated staff have been deployed for mobile ticketing so that passengers don't have to stand in long queues. Furthermore, to enhance the festive mood, songs related to the worship of Chhathi Maiya are being played. Passengers are very happy about this and are thanking the Railways," Sharma said.

He added that tight security measures have been put in place to ensure passenger safety amid the massive crowds.

Travellers expressed delight at the festive arrangements and the Chhath songs being played at the station.

Kumar Anu Singh, who arrived in Bhagalpur for the festival, told IANS, "For the first time, the railway station is playing these songs. Today is 'Nahay Khay', and listening to these devotional songs on this occasion is amazing -- it fills you with happiness."

Another passenger, Happy Rajesh, said, "It's a great idea to create a spiritual experience at the railway station. Listening to Chhath songs while waiting for the train feels very pleasant. We thank the administration for this."

Ranveer Singh, who was heading to Samastipur, added, "This time, the arrangements are very good. There is an extra holding space at the station, where people can wait for their trains without standing in lines for hours."

Preeti Lata, travelling to Jharkhand to celebrate Chhath, said, "The journey is long, but I'm happy that such nice arrangements have been made. The playing of Chhath songs at the platforms is a wonderful idea -- the administration has done a great job."

Aisha, a college student travelling back to Uttar Pradesh, said that even though she couldn't attend the Chhath Puja at home this year, the atmosphere at the station filled her with joy.

"I missed Chhath Puja this time, but these songs have made me happy. I can feel the devotion just by listening to them. This is a very good initiative," she told IANS.

Meanwhile, the Railways Ministry stated that around 6,181 special trains have been notified for October 28 to facilitate passengers' return to their workplaces after the festival. In total, over 12,000 special trains are being operated across the country, with more than 900 special trips scheduled in the next three days to manage the festive rush.

In Bihar alone, nearly 30 railway stations are being equipped to handle the massive passenger inflow with additional ticket counters, CCTV surveillance, weatherproof holding areas, and enhanced crowd management systems to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for all travellers.