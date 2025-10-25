403
Ontario Halts US Ad Campaign
(MENAFN) Ontario's premier declared on Friday that the Canadian province would suspend its advertising campaign in the United States to help revive trade discussions between Ottawa and Washington, following their suspension by President Donald Trump the previous day.
Ford explained that the campaign, which featured ads showcasing former US President Ronald Reagan and targeted American viewers during the World Series, aimed to emphasize the “impact of tariffs on workers and businesses.”
He also stressed that Canada and the US are “stronger when we work together.”
“Let's work together to build Fortress Am-Can and make our two countries stronger, more prosperous and more secure,” Ford added, noting that the campaign would be paused starting Monday.
Trump had earlier announced the cessation of all trade negotiations with Canada on Thursday, citing the “fraudulent” use of a video advertisement containing the voice of the late Reagan.
According to Trump, the Ronald Reagan Foundation claimed that Canada had “fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs.”
The US president also stated that the video ad, which reportedly cost $75,000, had been employed to interfere with decisions made by the US Supreme Court and other judicial bodies.
“TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.
