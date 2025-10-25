403
Hamas shows readiness for dialogue with all Palestinian parties
(MENAFN) Hamas announced Thursday that it is open to engaging in national dialogue with all Palestinian factions, as it participated in talks with Fatah in Cairo, mediated by Egypt. The discussions focused on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the future of the Gaza Strip.
In an interview with a news agency, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem emphasized that the group is approaching the dialogue with a spirit of openness, extending a hand to the Palestinian Authority and other national forces. He stressed that the Palestinian Authority remains a crucial institution in Palestinian politics and cannot be overlooked in the process. Qassem urged the authorities to align with the national consensus in Gaza and come to the dialogue with an open mind, prioritizing the collective Palestinian interest over narrow partisan concerns.
He warned that the current situation is critical for both Hamas and the broader Palestinian population, not just in Gaza but also in the West Bank. He reiterated Hamas' commitment to fully implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement and called on mediators to exert pressure on Israel to comply with its terms. According to Qassem, Hamas has been engaged in continuous discussions and is taking necessary actions to carry out the provisions of the ceasefire deal.
Hamas, Qassem noted, has received clear assurances from Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, and even the United States, confirming that the war has effectively ended. He added that the first phase of the ceasefire, which involved the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, had been completed, and Hamas was working on fulfilling the remaining terms.
Regarding the second phase, Qassem stated that it involves more complex issues that require further talks with mediators. He emphasized that Hamas’ main goal is to ensure a permanent end to the conflict affecting Palestinians in Gaza.
The spokesperson also highlighted Israel's ongoing violations, including the killing of 90 Palestinians since the ceasefire began and its continued blockade of the Rafah crossing, preventing adequate humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza. He accused Israel of using humanitarian conditions as leverage in political negotiations, a practice that has been ongoing under the Gaza blockade. Qassem called for urgent action to allow aid into Gaza and prevent further suffering.
The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, part of a 20-point deal brokered by the US, was reached on October 10. It includes provisions for the exchange of hostages and prisoners, the rebuilding of Gaza, and the establishment of a new governing framework without Hamas. Since the escalation of the conflict in October 2023, over 68,200 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 170,300 have been injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
