Brazil Pursues Full Membership in ASEAN
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmed Friday that Brazil is actively pursuing full membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a move aimed at enhancing diplomatic and economic ties. The statement, released by the presidential office, came during Lula's official visit to Indonesia.
While in Jakarta, Lula emphasized his vision for deeper collaboration with the regional bloc, underscoring the need for stronger global partnerships.
"I hope we can continue strengthening our relationship and move forward with a positive outlook. The world today demands greater negotiating capacity and willingness from political leaders," Lula remarked following discussions with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.
Brazil’s engagement with ASEAN has grown in recent years, with an increasing number of development projects linking Southeast Asia with South America. Lula highlighted these initiatives as a sign of the expanding cooperation between the two regions.
