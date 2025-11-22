Dubai: Man Caught Red Handed With Marijuana Sentenced To Life

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an Arab man to life imprisonment and ordered his deportation from the UAE after serving his sentence for trafficking and using marijuana and other narcotic substances.

Two other men of the same nationality, who shared an apartment with the main defendant, were acquitted after the court found no evidence linking them to the illegal activity.

According to court documents, the case dates back to April this year, when the General Directorate of Narcotics Control received reliable information that the accused possessed marijuana for sale. He allegedly planned to sell the drugs to an undercover police for Dh100.

After confirming the information, the Public Prosecution issued a warrant to conduct a sting operation. Investigators caught the man red-handed as he handed over the drugs in exchange for cash. A small herbal substance seized from him was later confirmed by forensic analysis to be 61 grams of marijuana.

A police officer said the accused was living in a shared apartment in Al Satwa with two other men. Following a search warrant, officers raided the residence, where the two co-tenants were found. Investigations showed they had no involvement in the drug activity and were simply sharing accommodation with the defendant.

During the search, police found a transparent plastic bag containing marijuana and a bottle of liquid suspected to contain narcotics. When questioned, the main accused admitted to possessing the drugs but insisted they were for personal use, denying any intent to sell or promote them.

Forensic tests confirmed that the man's urine sample contained multiple narcotic substances. The court concluded that the evidence demonstrated an intent to traffic rather than merely consume the drugs.

The court therefore convicted him of drug trafficking and consumption, sentencing him to life imprisonment, followed by deportation.

Authorities reiterated that Dubai maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward drug offences, warning that trafficking or promoting narcotics - even in small amounts can result in life imprisonment or capital punishment in severe cases