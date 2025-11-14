WLFI Expands USD1 Stablecoin With AB Chain Integration For Faster Transactions

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) WLFI has expanded the reach of its USD1 stablecoin by deploying it on the AB Chain, a move designed to accelerate settlement speed and enhance liquidity within decentralized finance (DeFi). This latest integration, announced on November 13, allows users to transact with USD1 using AB Chain's high-throughput infrastructure, which is expected to improve transaction efficiency and scalability significantly.

USD1, WLFI 's dollar-pegged stablecoin, was launched earlier this year in March. It is fully backed 1:1 by U.S. dollars and government money market funds, ensuring its stability and reliability. Following its launch, the stablecoin initially supported Ethereum and BNB Chain. Its introduction to AB Chain expands its utility, facilitating faster transactions and deeper liquidity for DeFi applications. Additionally, the AB Wallet, which will support zero-fee USD1 transfers, is set to explore further opportunities such as yield-generating services tied to the stablecoin.

Partnership Boosts Liquidity and Settlement Speed

The collaboration between WLFI and AB Chain aims to address key challenges within the DeFi space, particularly around transaction speed and liquidity. As decentralized finance continues to grow, there is increasing demand for stable assets that can facilitate quick and low-cost transactions. By integrating USD1 with AB Chain, WLFI positions itself to meet these demands, further strengthening its presence in the expanding DeFi market.

Since its launch, USD1 has garnered attention across major exchanges, including Binance and Bybit, and decentralized platforms like Uniswap and PancakeSwap. Its growing market capitalization, which currently stands at $2.81 billion, is a testament to its adoption among traders and investors alike. Moreover, WLFI 's strategic partnerships, such as its recent integration into the StableStocks ecosystem, where users can trade tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs, further illustrate the stablecoin's expanding influence.

Legal and Compliance Challenges Emerge

Despite its rapid growth, WLFI has faced challenges. Allegations have surfaced regarding the freezing of investor funds, with notable figures like Ethereum developer Bruno Skvorc and Tron founder Justin Sun accusing the platform of unjustly locking their assets. These claims, which suggest potential issues with automated compliance systems, have cast a shadow over the platform's otherwise positive trajectory.

WLFI's strategic expansion of its USD1 stablecoin to the AB Chain marks an important step in its bid to strengthen its position in the DeFi ecosystem. The integration offers faster transaction speeds and enhanced liquidity, addressing some of the key concerns within the industry. However, the platform's recent legal issues highlight the challenges that come with rapid growth in the highly regulated space of digital assets.

