UAE President Meets Finnish Counterpart In Abu Dhabi Joint Statement Issued

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Finnish president in Abu Dhabi on an official visit. The visit underscored the strength of the bilateral relationship and the shared commitment of both countries to deepening cooperation across political, economic, technological, and multilateral domains.

The two leaders noted that the visit follows the 50th anniversary, in February 2025, of the establishment of diplomatic relations, a milestone that provides a platform for defining an ambitious, forward-looking agenda for the coming decades. They agreed to advance cooperation in renewable energy and the green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, advanced technology, education, space, and sustainable development.

Both Presidents welcomed the steady expansion of trade and investment flows between the two countries and highlighted the role of advanced and emerging technology, space, sustainable finance, clean energy, and the circular economy as priority areas for future engagement.

Both leaders also had discussions on these topics:

The two sides also welcomed the longstanding cooperation in education, including university partnerships, digital learning platforms, STEM programmes, and teacher training.

They also expressed readiness to explore joint initiatives in Africa and other regions in areas such as digital education, renewable energy solutions, and climate resilience, combining the strengths of Emirati development institutions and Finnish technology partners.

Both leaders underscored the significant potential for expanding bilateral cooperation in the space sector. They highlighted Finland's expertise in microsatellites and earth-observation technology and the UAE's rapidly expanding capabilities in space exploration. They noted the role of companies such as ICEYE - establishing a regional presence in Abu Dhabi as drivers of future cooperation in climate monitoring, environmental management, and disaster response.

Both leaders also reaffirmed that water is central to climate action and committed to tackling global water challenges, emphasising stronger international cooperation and viewing the 2026 UN Water Conference, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal, as a critical platform to advance global water efforts, while also highlighting the significance of investing in water technology and innovation, illustrated by the UAE's 2024 Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.

Both leaders re-affirmed their commitment to advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda and noted the urgent need to further support women's full, equal and meaningful participation in peacebuilding, peace processes and conflict prevention at the global, regional and national levels and noted the good joint efforts in that field.

To that end, the leaders underscored the importance of adopting and implementing UNSCR 1325 Regional and National Action Plans on Women, Peace and Security to transform these commitments into concrete action on the ground.

The two leaders expressed their concern over the spread of extremism and extremist ideologies that fuel terrorism and lead to conflict. They further reiterated their commitment to addressing hate speech, extremism, and racism by promoting tolerance and interreligious and intercultural dialogue, in line with the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2686.

The leaders reiterated the EU-GCC Summit Joint Statement from October 2024 and the EU-GCC Ministerial Joint Statement from October 2025, calling on Iran to end its occupation of the three islands of the UAE–Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa–which constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the UAE and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations leaders express grave concern on the lack of progress about resolving the dispute between the UAE and Iran over the three islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa. They reiterated their support for a peaceful settlement of this dispute through bilateral negotiations or referral to the International Court of Justice in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

Gaza conflict

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable Palestinian State living side by side with Israel, in peace and security, based on the 4th June 1967 lines, in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

Sudan

The two leaders condemned attacks against civilians by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, and by the two warring parties across Sudan. They emphasised the need for both warring parties, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), to fully uphold their responsibilities to protect civilians and humanitarian personnel.

Ukraine

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, in line with international law and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, including respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. They noted the importance of diplomatic engagement and peace-oriented initiatives and agreed to maintain close coordination in relevant multilateral settings.

The two leaders concluded by affirming their commitment to strengthening the UAE–Finland partnership on the basis of mutual respect, shared strategic priorities, and a common aspiration to promote peace, stability, and sustainable prosperity. They welcomed the positive outcomes of the Official Visit and agreed to follow up through existing bilateral mechanisms to ensure timely implementation of all agreed initiatives.