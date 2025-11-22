Rassat Claims 'Insane' Gurgl Slalom For First World Cup Victory

French skier Paco Rassat claimed a career-first World Cup victory in the men's slalom in Gurgl on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who had never been on a World Cup podium before, flew through the second run to finish 0.07 seconds ahead of Belgium's Armand Marchant with Norway's Atle Lie McGrath a further 0.02sec behind.

Rassat was only 14th in the first run but in the second he took advantage of good conditions before almost all the favourites failed to deliver and pulled off an incredible comeback.

Before Saturday, Rassat's best performance in a World Cup event since making his debut in January 2022 was sixth place in Levi in the first slalom of this season.

"This is insane," Rassat said. "I don't know what to say. I'm very happy today. My dream just came true, so this is amazing."

Rassat now tops the overall World Cup standings, 14 points ahead of Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen who finished 10th in Gurgl.

McGrath led after the first run, having crossed the line in 52.12 seconds, 0.17sec faster than Finland's Eduard Hallberg and Switzerland's Tanguy Nef.

But the Norwegian made a bad error in his second run and the Finn crashed out as Rassat watched on for a sensational win.

The World Cup continues on Sunday in Gurgl with the women's slalom.