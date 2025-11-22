Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Air Force, Navy To Conduct Live-Fire Exercises Mon., Tues.

2025-11-22 05:03:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Air Force and Navy are scheduled to conduct live-fire exercises on Monday and Tuesday (November 24-25) from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, announced the country's army on Saturday.
The drills are to be carried out in the marine shooting range at a distance of 16.5 nautical miles east Ras Al-Julaia and six nautical miles east Ras Al-Zour towards Umm Al-Maradim Island, the army's Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations said in a press release.
It warned citizens and residents, especially sea-goers, to stay clear of the designated area during the declared time only for their own safety. (end)
