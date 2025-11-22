Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brazil's Former President Jair Bolsonaro, Who Has Been Under House Arrest Transferred To Detention

Brazil's Former President Jair Bolsonaro, Who Has Been Under House Arrest Transferred To Detention


2025-11-22 02:18:04
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro, who has been under house arrest since August, was transferred to detention on Saturday, his lawyer said.

"He has been imprisoned, but I don't know why," Celso Vilardi, one of his lawyers, told AFP.

Recommended For You Oman National Day: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed congratulate Sultanate

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

The 70-year-old Bolsonaro's legal team had previously argued that he should serve his 27-year sentence for a botched coup bid in 2022 at home, arguing imprisonment would pose a risk to his health.

MENAFN22112025000049011007ID1110383173



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search