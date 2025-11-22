UAE Weather Tomorrow: Dubai Temperature To Drop To 21Oc Chance Of Light Rainfall

Residents in the UAE on Sunday, November 23, can expect partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times with a probability of light rainfall during the night and Monday morning.

In Dubai, temperatures will range between 21oC and 31oC, while Abu Dhabi will see lows of 22oC and highs of 31oC.

Recommended For You Oman National Day: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed congratulate Sultanate

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate with a speed of 10 – 20 kpmh and reaching up to 35 Kmph. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.