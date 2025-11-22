403
BMO Announces CAVALI's 'NO FKS GIVING' Mixtape And GERNADO's New Music Video Premiere
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, CA independent record label BMO - 'Boss Music Online' releases CAVALI aka Crime Bozz 2.0 'NO FKS GIVING' album mixtape. A Jacksonville, Florida DUVAL COUNTY Rapper. CAVALI delivers more Hip Hop & Trap straight from the streets of Florida to the coasts of California.
Produced by Gustafa, Star Boss for B.M.O. Boss Music Online
Music Credit Produced by: RuJay, Purple Flame, Tekilla, HardKnock, MikkasaBeats, Freekvanworkum, Bilkin Beatz, White Robber, Section DXPE, Trap Beats, Buddha Vybez, Beat Stars, StormBeatzz
CLICK TO LISTEN:
This next phase for the record label not only celebrates artistry and innovation but also reinforces their mission of bringing impactful urban music to global audiences.
BMO owner and artist GERNADO premiers his new Music Video By: JRODFILEMEDIT filmed by Diamond Eye Films of SoCal for record 'MOVING FORWARD' shoot locations in the Los Angeles, California area, right after The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire in the heavily impacted historic Black community in Altadena, California.
CLICK TO WATCH:
Make sure to click on the links to listen to the music and watch the music video.
About B.M.O. Boss Music Online
B.M.O. Boss Music Online is an independent record label founded by Gernado
G. Abrams. Known for fostering talent and creating meaningful music, the label continues to expand its influence in the entertainment industry with a focus on originality, creativity, and community-driven values.
Media Contact:
Management
[email protected]
