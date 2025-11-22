Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE's NCM Records 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake In Iraq

UAE's NCM Records 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake In Iraq


2025-11-22 02:18:03
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Iraq on Saturday, November22, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The tremor occurred at 8.29pm UAE time, at a depth of 30km.

Recommended For You Oman National Day: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed congratulate Sultanate

Iraq is prone to earthquakes, particularly in its border regions with Iran, due to its location near the boundary of the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MENAFN22112025000049011007ID1110383171



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search