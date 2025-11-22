UAE's NCM Records 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake In Iraq

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Iraq on Saturday, November22, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The tremor occurred at 8.29pm UAE time, at a depth of 30km.

Iraq is prone to earthquakes, particularly in its border regions with Iran, due to its location near the boundary of the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

