UAE Offers Condolences To Bangladesh Over Earthquake Victims

UAE expressed its deepest condolences and solidarity with Bangladesh following the earthquake that struck the central part of the country, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, the Bangladesh interim government, and the Bangladeshi people during this tragic time, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

On November 21, at least three people were killed and several injured after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Bangladesh, police said, with buildings damaged in many areas including Dhaka, the densely populated capital.

