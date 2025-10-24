Ukraine Brings Home Young Mother, Her Child From Occupied Territory

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"After her hometown was occupied in 2022, the 23-year-old woman's life turned into a struggle for survival. When she refused to accept a Russian passport, the so-called 'child protection services' tried to take away her newborn son, claiming she was unable to care for him. She spent a year living in constant fear, hiding from the occupation authorities to keep her child. Her only dream was to reach her sister in Dnipro. Today, the mother and her baby are safely back on Ukrainian-controlled territory," Yermak wrote.

Ukrainian teen evacuated from temporarily occupied Kherson region

He added that the woman and her child are now receiving assistance in restoring their documents, as well as psychological support and guidance to help them begin a new life in safety.

"I am grateful to the Ukrainian Child Rights Network team for helping rescue this young family. We are fulfilling the president's mission – to bring every Ukrainian child home," Yermak said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier stated that 1,625 Ukrainian children had already been returned through the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. This year, Ukraine plans to present a resolution at the United Nations condemning Russia's abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children.

Photo for illustration purposes: Office of the President of Ukraine