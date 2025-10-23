Emirates Introduces A350 With Premium Economy Cabin On Oslo Route

Dubai: Emirates marked a significant milestone with the launch of its iconic Airbus A350 to Oslo bringing its Premium Economy offering to Scandinavia for the first time The A350 operates on Emirates' daily service EK159/160 between Oslo and Dubai.

Emirates A350 features the airline's newest signature Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class interiors and services across all classes.

Making luxury travel more accessible to a wider audience, Premium Economy offers an experience similar to Business Class on many airlines. It has a generous 40-inch seat pitch, 8-inch recline, adjustable headrests, and full leg and footrests delivering enhanced comfort.

The cabin features in-seat charging points, a side cocktail table, a 13.3-inch TV screen, a generously sized pillow and blanket, complimentary amenity kits on select flights and option of exclusive drinks.

Emirates has been operating daily services between Dubai and Oslo since 2014.

