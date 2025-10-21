403
Tourist Flow to Moscow Remains Strong: Over 126,000 Visitors from the Middle East in the First Half of 2025
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Moscow — Moscow continues to strengthen its position as one of the most attractive travel destinations for visitors from the Middle East. According to the Moscow City Tourism Committee, more than 126,000 tourists from the Gulf region visited the Russian capital in the first half of 2025, maintaining a consistently high level of inbound tourism.
The leading countries by tourist arrivals from the Middle East are Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates and Oman. The numbers of tourists from Kuwait and Qatar also reflect a strong interest in Moscow. These markets consistently demonstrate a strong appreciation for Moscow as a destination for cultural discovery, leisure, and winter tourism.
Overall, international tourist arrivals to Moscow grew by 10% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching half a million visitors from non-CIS countries. China confidently retains its leading position, while India and Saudi Arabia show the fastest growth among top markets. The number of guests from Saudi Arabia increased by 30% compared to last year — and almost tenfold compared to 2019, demonstrating a remarkable post-pandemic recovery.
The upward trend is also confirmed by the growing number of electronic visas issued. Over the summer of 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation issued 267,000 e-visas — up 13% from last year.
As Moscow prepares for the upcoming winter season, the city invites visitors to experience the magic of Moscow winter fairytale during urban large-scale project “Winter in Moscow”. During this time, the city offers a wide range of entertainment and leisure options:
- Stroll along decorated streets and visit city fairs, sampling traditional pastries and warming up with hot drinks. During the winter season, the city's central streets are adorned with fir trees, colorful huts, and light installations, immersing the city in a festive atmosphere. For example, during the festival “Journey to Christmas” visitors can enjoy colorful fairytale zones, lively cultural events, and unique opportunities to explore Russian winter traditions in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. The festival takes place across multiple city locations from December to early January, creating an unforgettable holiday experience.
- Learn to ice skate at the largest ice rink in Europe at VDNH or on Red Square. The VDNH ice rink is spread out alongside pavilions resembling palaces of the former Soviet republics, allowing you not only to try a new activity but also to explore the location.
- Building a snowman, sliding down icy slopes, and playing a fun snowball fight - these are the classic winter activities that adults enjoy just as much as children. And the best part is, you don't even need to leave the city center for them. For a truly unique experience, visitors can enjoy a husky-pulled sled ride through the snowy trails of Sokolniki Park, just a 20-minute journey from the city center.
- Taste traditional Russian cuisine, which is an excellent way to warm up after a walk and winter activities.
- Relax in a Russian banya (sauna). Traditional Russian steam bathing is an unforgettable experience. Moscow is renowned for the quality of its beauty and spa services, so a trip to a banya is a perfect way to end the day.
- Attend a performance of The Nutcracker ballet at the Bolshoi Theatre. This is a traditional winter spectacle that will immerse you in an atmosphere of living magic. The Bolshoi Theatre's ballet troupe is one of the most famous and professional in the world. Witnessing the artistry of Russian ballet is an excellent addition to your cultural program.
- Witness the true artistry of figure skating at a winter show. Winter is the time for premieres of these spectacular ice shows, featuring professional skaters, including Olympic and World Championship winners.
- Visit historical estate during the festival “Moscow Estates” to immerse yourself into life of the Moscow nobility of the 18th and 19th centuries.
Winter in Moscow is not as cold as many people imagine. The average daytime temperature during winter hovers around -5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit), with occasional mild days where temperatures rise above freezing. With the right layering and warm clothes, such as insulated jackets, hats, and gloves, guests of the capital can enjoy the beautiful winter landscape and outdoor activities comfortably. Moreover, winter in Moscow is an opportunity for seasonal shopping – lots of local fashionable shops offer winter collections, including fur coats and warm clothes made of natural wool.
For visitors from the Middle East, the winter season offers a unique opportunity to explore Moscow’s cultural traditions, try Russian winter activities for the first time, and enjoy the city’s renowned hospitality and comfort.
