J & K Streets Now Filled With Hope: DM

File photo of Rajnath Singh

Srinagar- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday praised the Indian Army for playing a pivotal role in establishing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the region's streets are now filled with hope instead of unrest following the abrogation of Article 370.

Speaking at the ongoing Army Commanders' Conference in Jaisalmer, Singh said,“PM Modi's historical move to abrogate Article 370 integrated J&K with the rest of the country. Post-abrogation, the streets of the region are now filled with hope instead of unrest.”

He added that the people of J&K are confident about their future and have become masters of their own destiny, as decision-making now lies in their hands. The Defence Minister credited the Army as a pillar of peace in the Union Territory, emphasizing its crucial role in stabilising the region.

Singh also highlighted Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India's military strength combined with ethical discipline and strategic clarity.“Operation Sindoor will go down in history not just as a military operation, but as a symbol of the nation's courage and restraint. The action taken by our forces against terrorists was in keeping with both policy precision and human dignity. The operation isn't over. Our mission for peace will continue as long as even a single terrorist mindset remains alive,” he said.

He noted that the operation reflected both policy precision and respect for human dignity, marking a new strategic approach where India responds to any terrorist activity on its own terms.“This is New India's Defence Doctrine, which embodies both resolve and courage,” Singh added.