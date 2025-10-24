Dry, Cloudy Weather In J&K Till Nov 3 Light Snow Likely On Oct 28

File photo

Srinagar- The Meteorological Centre Srinagar (MeT) has predicted generally dry but cloudy weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir till November 3, with light snowfall likely over isolated higher reaches on October 28.

According to the latest forecast issued by the MeT Centre Srinagar, the weather from October 25 to 27 will remain partly cloudy and dry, offering favourable conditions for outdoor and agricultural activities.

On October 28, skies are expected to turn partly to generally cloudy, with chances of light rain at a few places and light snowfall over isolated higher reaches. Thereafter, from October 29 to 31, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry and partly cloudy.

The MeT forecast further suggests that the dry and partly cloudy conditions will continue through the first three days of November (Nov 1–3).