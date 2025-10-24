Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dry, Cloudy Weather In J&K Till Nov 3 Light Snow Likely On Oct 28

Dry, Cloudy Weather In J&K Till Nov 3 Light Snow Likely On Oct 28


2025-10-24 09:03:12
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo

Srinagar- The Meteorological Centre Srinagar (MeT) has predicted generally dry but cloudy weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir till November 3, with light snowfall likely over isolated higher reaches on October 28.

According to the latest forecast issued by the MeT Centre Srinagar, the weather from October 25 to 27 will remain partly cloudy and dry, offering favourable conditions for outdoor and agricultural activities.

On October 28, skies are expected to turn partly to generally cloudy, with chances of light rain at a few places and light snowfall over isolated higher reaches. Thereafter, from October 29 to 31, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry and partly cloudy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MeT forecast further suggests that the dry and partly cloudy conditions will continue through the first three days of November (Nov 1–3).

MENAFN24102025000215011059ID1110245388



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search