Anti-Ageing Mogul Bryan Johnson Slams Fast-Food Chain Over '100% Beef Patties', Calls It A 'Death Machine'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bryan Johnson, the well-known millionaire and anti-ageing advocate, recently took to Instagram to highlight the addictive nature of fast food and the serious health issues it can lead to. He slammed the fast-food chain McDonald's over "100% beef patties", calling it a "death machine".

Titled as“I'm not loving it”, he began by pointing out the calorie intake in Big Mac and broke down it with quantities of sodium, saturated fat, added sugars, total carbs in it.

“First, it will give you an extreme sugar and insulin spike. Then 90 minutes later, you're going to feel hangry and craving more,” he said, further claiming that“McDonald's brags about 100% pure all beef patties but 100% beef is not that simple. Beef that comes from lot-fed industrial cattle have different fat profiles, meaning less omega-3 and more omega-6, which fuels inflammation.”

He added,“Even the emulsifying agents they use in the pickles will disrupt your microbiome, which can trigger chronic inflammation and disease. They have skillfully used science to create an addictive food.”

(Livemint does not endorse either claim mentioned in the video)

Netizens react

One of the users said,“simple and genious. Bryan! please never stop!” Another asked,“What's the alternatives to people who can't afford your protocol?” A third suggested him,“Please more videos like this 👏 debunk them all junk foods!!!”

“I've been saying this since I was about 20, I'm almost 40 now. Most of my friends still laugh at me...we will see who gets the final laugh,” remarked a fourth user. A fifth Instagram user stated,“Finally someone explaining the reality.”

Months ago, Bryan claimed the negative effects associated with the food offered by Chick-fil-A, a US fast-food chain known for its chicken sandwiches.

“If Jesus was alive, he would not be serving French fries, that's for sure. Next up is Chick-Fil-A. These guys are only open six days a week because they are closed for the Sabbath. Let's be sober for a minute. There's nothing virtuous in this at all,” Bryan Johnson mentioned.

He went on to say that future generations will judge us for making harmful dietary choices, stating,“Don't be dumb. This is just pure insanity.” To raise awareness about alleged the negative effects of fast food, he also included logos of well-known chains such as Taco Bell, Chick-Fil-A, and McDonald's.

In the following segment of the video, Bryan reviewed food items from these fast-food chains. Referring to the coffee served at such places, he remarked that it is essentially pure sugar. Then, after opening the top of a burger, he commented,“I don't even know what this is. This is just confusing.” He concluded by saying,“So, realise, you are addicted and they are evil getting you to do things that shorten your life and accelerate disease. Don't do it. You're better than this. I believe in you.”