LG's Smart Built-In Kitchen Solutions With Thinq Integration: Perfectly Fits Modern Homes

MENAFN - AETOSWire) LG Electronics (LG) recently introduced its latest range of ThinQ-enabled built-in kitchen appliances, delivering a harmonious blend of smart technology, premium design, and advanced functionality. Designed to“Perfectly Fit” the lifestyles of modern homeowners, these solutions redefine convenience and elevate everyday cooking experiences for both busy families and passionate home chefs.

The lineup includes the LG WSED7665B and LG WSED7667M built-in ovens, the LG HC7Z2425S built-in hood, and the LG CBEZ2414B built-in hob, each crafted to deliver exceptional performance while seamlessly integrating into any kitchen space. With LG ThinQ technology, users can control and monitor their appliances remotely via their smartphones, ensuring a connected and hassle-free cooking experience.

The LG WSED7665B and LG WSED7667M ovens are equipped with advanced convection technology that ensures even heat distribution for perfectly cooked meals. Their smart cooking capabilities allow users to preheat, adjust temperatures, and monitor cooking progress remotely through the LG ThinQ app, making meal preparation more intuitive and efficient. These ovens also feature self-cleaning functions, reducing maintenance time and effort.

Complementing the ovens is the LG HC7Z2425S built-in hood, which offers powerful ventilation performance while maintaining a sleek and minimalist design. Its smart ventilation controls automatically adjust fan speed based on cooking intensity, ensuring a fresh and odor-free kitchen environment. The hood operates quietly, making it ideal for open-plan kitchens, and features energy-efficient LED lighting to enhance visibility during cooking.

The LG CBEZ2414B built-in hob is designed for precision and safety, featuring induction technology that heats only the cookware while leaving the surrounding surface cool to the touch. This not only enhances safety but also makes cleaning effortless. The hob's touch controls allow users to adjust heat levels with ease, ensuring precise cooking for every dish.

At the heart of LG's built-in kitchen solutions is the LG ThinQ platform, which brings the power of smart home integration to the kitchen. With the ThinQ app, users can control and monitor their appliances remotely, receive notifications, and access recipe recommendations tailored to their appliances. For example, the ovens can suggest optimal cooking settings based on the dish being prepared, while the hob and hood work together to adjust ventilation automatically. This level of connectivity enhances convenience, simplifies cooking, and ensures energy efficiency, making LG's built-in kitchen solutions a sustainable choice for modern homes.

LG's built-in kitchen appliances are crafted with a focus on timeless design and space efficiency, ensuring they blend seamlessly into any kitchen layout. The minimalist aesthetic, premium materials, and sleek finishes make these appliances a stylish addition to both contemporary and traditional kitchens. Whether you're renovating your home or designing a new space, LG's built-in solutions are designed to“Perfectly Fit” your vision while elevating your cooking experience.

The launch of LG's ThinQ-enabled built-in kitchen solutions reflects the company's commitment to enhancing everyday life through innovation. By combining smart technology with elegant design, LG empowers homeowners to create kitchens that are not only functional but also inspiring.

The LG built-in kitchen appliances are now available at LG's retail partners, outlets, and online stores across the UAE.

To learn more about LG's built-in kitchen solutions and their features, visit:

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit .

Permalink