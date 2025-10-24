Stones: Prehistoric Tools In Qatar Exhibition Continues In Sharjah

Sharjah: The "Stones: Prehistoric Tools in Qatar" exhibition continues at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum. Organized by the Sharjah Museums Authority in the UAE, in collaboration with Qatar Museums, the exhibition will run until April 30.



It features approximately 110 rare and selected stone tools that shaped prehistoric human life in Qatar. It is accompanied by a series of activities aimed at engaging the public in an educational and interactive experience that opens up new horizons for understanding ancient human history.



These events include a specialized scientific seminar highlighting the history of archaeological excavations in Qatar, with the participation of a select group of researchers and those interested in the field of archaeology.



An educational workshop on the methods of manufacturing flint tools in the Stone Age, scheduled for November 16, will provide a rich educational experience that will deepen visitors' understanding of the stages of human development in prehistoric times.



The exhibited pieces reveal aspects of early human life in the Arabian Gulf and allow for an exploration of the intricate details of the lives of our ancestors.

