Russian Agent Detained In Kyiv For Planning To Set Fire To Institute Of National Remembrance Building

To commit the crime, the suspect purchased a five-liter bottle of gasoline and planned to secretly enter the premises of the government institution after dark. Following instructions from the Russian special services, he was supposed to pour the fuel on a window, set it on fire, and record the blaze on his phone camera.

According to the investigation, Russian occupiers planned to use this video in special information operations to fabricate claims about the alleged presence of a pro-Kremlin underground movement in Kyiv.

SBU officers discovered the plot in advance and foiled it. The Russian agent was detained at a hostel near the institute, where he had checked in to conduct surveillance of the area and select the right moment for the arson attempt.

The investigation revealed that the FSB's recruit was a 20-year-old resident of Vinnytsia, who came to the attention of Russian intelligence while looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels. After being recruited, he first completed a "test" mission, using an incendiary mixture to destroy a Ukrainian forces minivan in his hometown.

Later, the FSB sent him to Kyiv, where he was ultimately detained by the SBU.

During the search, law enforcement officers seized his smartphone, which contained evidence of his collaboration with Russia.

The suspect has been formally charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 – high treason committed under martial law; Part 2 of Article 194 – intentional destruction or damage to property.

He is currently being held in custody without the right to bail. The offender faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo: SBU