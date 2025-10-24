Tokyo Stocks Ended Higher As Japan PM Vows Aggressive Fiscal Spending
Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 658.04 points, or 1.35 percent, from Thursday at 49,299.65.
The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 15.67 points, or 0.48 percent, higher at 3,269.45, its all-time high.
The stock market opened higher, as heavyweight semiconductor and technology issues rebounded, analysts said.
The market extended its gains, after Takaichi said yesterday, in her first speech since she was elected prime minister that, she will pursue responsible and aggressive fiscal policies, to revitalise Japan's economy.– NNN-NHK
