Tokyo Stocks Ended Higher As Japan PM Vows Aggressive Fiscal Spending

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TOKYO, Oct 25 (NNN-NHK) – Tokyo stocks ended higher yesterday, after new Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, vowed to pursue aggressive fiscal spending, to boost the economy in her first speech in parliament.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 658.04 points, or 1.35 percent, from Thursday at 49,299.65.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 15.67 points, or 0.48 percent, higher at 3,269.45, its all-time high.

The stock market opened higher, as heavyweight semiconductor and technology issues rebounded, analysts said.

The market extended its gains, after Takaichi said yesterday, in her first speech since she was elected prime minister that, she will pursue responsible and aggressive fiscal policies, to revitalise Japan's economy.– NNN-NHK