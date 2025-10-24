MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup 2025: Regional Talent Shines On Day Two

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup 2025 organized by Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) concluded an exciting day two at the Lusail Karting Circuit.

The championship welcomed 173 drivers from 18 nations and featured races in different age groups, bringing together a diverse set of talent from the Middle East and North Africa.

Spectators enjoyed free access to six karting categories and the vibrant Fan Zone, which offered numerous engaging activities between races.

Day two of the championship featured a qualifying session followed by three Heats. These qualifying sessions began with the Micro Max category (8 - 11 years) followed by Mini Max (10 - 13 years), Junior Max (12 - 15 years), Senior Max (14+ years) and finally DD2 (15+ years), DD2 Masters (31+ years), R390 Sprint (ages 15+) and R390 Endurance (ages 15+).

Following the qualifying sessions, drivers competed in three Heat sessions. These sessions allowed them to familiarize themselves with the track and formulate their strategies for the upcoming final races.

The final classification for the races for each category are as follows:

Micro Max: Isaac El Haouti from Morocco secured P1 with a time of 53.627 seconds, followed by Alex Moghabghab (Lebanon) with a time of 53.872 seconds, and Ayden Ouaich (Morocco) in P3 with a time of 54.028 seconds during the qualifying session.

In Heat 1, Isaac El Haouti (Morocco) led the grid again, clocking 8 minutes 01.385 seconds, followed by Alex Moghabghab (Lebanon) with 8 minutes 02.987 seconds, and Abdulaziz Al Sarraf (Kuwait) with 8 minutes 03.039 seconds.

In Heat 2, Isaac El Haouti (Morocco) led the grid, clocking 8 minutes 01.386 seconds, followed by Abdulaziz Al Sarraf (Kuwait) with 8 minutes 05.180 seconds, and Ayden Ouaich (Morocco) with 8 minutes 05.300 seconds.

In Heat 3, Alex Moghabghab (Lebanon) led the grid, clocking 8 minutes 0.971 seconds, followed by Isaac El Haouti (Morocco) with 8 minutes 4.417 seconds, and Abdulaziz Al Sarraf (Kuwait) with 8 minutes 4.823 seconds.

Mini Max: Atiqa Mir from UAE secured P1 with a time of 50.868 seconds, followed by Nahyl El Gahoudi (Morocco) with a time of 51.222 seconds, and Tammem Mustafa (KSA) in P3 with a time of 51.510 seconds during the qualifying session.

In Heat 1, Atiqa Mir (UAE) led the grid again, clocking 8 minutes 30.232 seconds, followed by Nahyl El Gahoudi (Morocco) with 8 minutes 34.329 seconds, and Tammem Mustafa (KSA) with 8 minutes 37.698 seconds.

In Heat 2, Atiqa Mir (UAE) once again led the grid, clocking 8 minutes 28.798 seconds, followed by Nahyl El Gahoudi (Morocco) with 8 minutes 31.196 seconds, and Tony Abou Jawdeh (Lebanon) with 8 minutes 31.536 seconds.

In Heat 3, Atiqa Mir (UAE) continued her dominance by leading the grid, clocking 8 minutes 29.752 seconds, followed by Nahyl El Gahoudi (Morocco) with 8 minutes 32.100 seconds, and Tony Abou Jawdeh (Lebanon) with 8 minutes 32.705 seconds.

Junior Max: Roslan Sryer from Algeria secured P1 with a time of 48.255 seconds, followed by Faris Haroun (UAE) with a time of 48.344 seconds, and Nathan Kappen (UAE) in P3 with a time of 48.363 seconds during the qualifying session.

In Heat 1, Nathan Kappen (UAE) led the grid, clocking 8 minutes 58.183 seconds, followed by Roslan Sryer (Algeria) with 8 minutes 59.418 seconds, and Faris Haroun (UAE) with 8 minutes 59.906 seconds.

In Heat 2, Roslan Sryer (Algeria) led the grid, clocking 8 minutes 56.037 seconds, followed by Faris Haroun (UAE) with 8 minutes 57.269 seconds, and Riyad Yousfi (Morocco) with 8 minutes 58.084 seconds.

In Heat 3, Nathan Kappen (India) led the grid, clocking 8 minutes 55.909 seconds, followed by Roslan Sryer (Algeria) with 8 minutes 57.308 seconds, and Faris Haroun (UAE) with 8 minutes 59.192 seconds.

Senior Max: Anis Tazi from Morocco secured P1 with a time of 48.039 seconds, followed by Sanad Al Hamawi (Jordan) with a time of 48.185 seconds, and Laith Mouminah (KSA) in P3 with a time of 48.190 seconds during the qualifying session.

In Heat 1, Anis Tazi (Morocco) led the grid again, clocking 8 minutes 58.550 seconds, followed by Laith Mouminah (KSA) with 8 minutes 58.673 seconds, and Sanad Al Hamawi (Jordan) with 8 minutes 59.114 seconds.

In Heat 2, Anis Tazi (Morocco) led the grid yet again, clocking 8 minutes 57.727 seconds, followed by Oscar Lambert (UAE) with 8 minutes 59.222 seconds, and Sanad Al Hamawi (Jordan) with 9 minutes 01.679 seconds.

In Heat 3, Laith Mouminah (KSA) led the grid, clocking 8 minutes 59.160 seconds, followed by Anis Tazi (Morocco) with 8 minutes 59.327 seconds, and Tameem Hassiba (Qatar) with 8 minutes 59.689 seconds.

DD2 and DD2 Masters: Edwin Khneisser from Lebanon secured P1 with a time of 47.703 seconds, followed by Taha Hassiba (Qatar) with a time of 47.706 seconds, and Faesal Yafei (Qatar) in P3 with a time of 47.738 seconds during the qualifying session.

In Heat 1, Edwin Khneisser (Lebanon) led the grid, clocking 8 minutes 54.245 seconds, followed by Ghali El Fechtali (Morocco) with 8 minutes 54.870 seconds, and Faesal Yafei (Qatar) with 8 minutes 55.657 seconds.

In Heat 2*, Edwin Khneisser (Lebanon) led the grid a third time, clocking 8 minutes 54.568 seconds, followed by Taha Hassiba (Qatar) with 8 minutes 56.513 seconds, and Ghali El Fechtali (Morocco) with 8 minutes 56.663 seconds.

In Heat 3, Taha Hassiba (Qatar) led the grid, clocking 8 minutes 54.108 seconds, followed by Faesal Yafei (Qatar) with 8 minutes 54.568 seconds, and Souhil Khatal (Algeria) with 8 minutes 56.307 seconds.

R390 Elite (Endurance Race): UAE Team 1 secured first place with a time of 2 hours 31.779 seconds, followed by Morocco Team 2 with a time of 2 hours 25.321 seconds, and Oman Team 2 in third place with a time of 2 hours 45.422 seconds.

* Provisional results: May be subjected to change in accordance with the regulations.