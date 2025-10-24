Palestinian Factions Affirm Support For Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza, Hands Over Administration Of Strip To Interim Palestinian Committee

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: A number of Palestinian factions, during a meeting in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, have affirmed their support for and continued implementation of the ceasefire agreement measures in the Gaza Strip.

These measures include the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Strip, the complete lifting of the blockade imposed on it, the opening of all crossings, including the Rafah crossing, the entry of all humanitarian and health supplies, and the initiation of a comprehensive reconstruction process that will restore normal life to the Strip and end the suffering of its residents.

The Palestinian factions explained in a statement on Friday that their meeting in Cairo came at the invitation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, complementing the efforts of mediators in Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye to stop the war on Gaza and address its repercussions.

The statement noted that the meeting aimed to discuss developments in the Palestinian issue and the second phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to stop the war on the Gaza Strip, as part of the preparations for holding a comprehensive national dialogue to protect the Palestinian national project.

According to the statement, the attendees expressed their appreciation for Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, including those of US President Donald Trump, to halt the war on Gaza.

They emphasized that the current phase requires a unified national stance and a political vision based on unity of voice and destiny, and the rejection of all forms of annexation and displacement in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

They also condemned the Israeli parliament's (the Knesset) approval of the preliminary reading of the "Applying Israeli Sovereignty to the West Bank" law, considering it a dangerous aggression against Palestinian identity and existence.

They also praised the US president's decision to halt this move and his promise not to repeat it. They emphasized that Palestinian national unity is the decisive response to these policies and the need to take all necessary steps to achieve this.

The statement indicated that the attendees agreed to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to an interim Palestinian committee composed of independent "technocrats" from the Gaza Strip.

This committee will be responsible for managing daily life and basic services in cooperation with Arab partners and international institutions, based on transparency and national accountability.

They also agreed to establish an international committee to oversee the funding and implementation of the Gaza Strip's reconstruction, while emphasizing the unity of the Palestinian political system and independent national decision-making.

They also agreed to take all necessary measures to maintain security and stability in the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of issuing a UN resolution regarding the interim UN force to monitor the ceasefire.

They called for an end to all forms of torture and violations against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, and stressed the need to hold the occupation to relevant international laws and conventions. They emphasized that the issue of prisoners will remain a top priority until their freedom is achieved.

The Palestinian factions affirmed their continued joint efforts to unify visions and positions to confront the challenges facing the Palestinian cause, including calling for an urgent meeting of all Palestinian forces and factions to agree on a national strategy and revitalize the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to include all components of the Palestinian people and its vital forces.

The participants concluded their dialogue by pledging to "make this meeting a true turning point toward national unity in defense of the Palestinian people and their right to life, dignity, and freedom, and to safeguard the trust of the Palestinian cause and the rights of future generations, as well as their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, while ensuring the right of return for Palestinian refugees."

