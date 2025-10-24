Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pentagon Sending Aircraft Carrier To Latin America: US Official

2025-10-24 07:11:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Washington: The US military is sending the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and embarked carrier air wing to the US Southern Command area of responsibility, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced on social media Friday.

The US Southern Command area of responsibility includes the land mass of Latin America south of Mexico, the waters adjacent to Central and South America, and the Caribbean Sea.

The deployment was made "in support of the President's directive to dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) and counter narco-terrorism in defense of the Homeland," Parnell said on X.

"These forces will enhance and augment existing capabilities to disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle TCOs," he said.

The Peninsula

