Concerns Raised About Japanese PM's Hawkish Tone

TOKYO, Oct 25 (NNN-NHK) – Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, yesterday, delivered her first speech in parliament since taking office, which has raised concerns about her hawkish and conservative views on security and diplomacy.

On the security front, Takaichi voiced her readiness to further accelerate Japan's military buildup, pledging to raise the country's defence budget to two percent of gross domestic product by next March, two years ahead of the plan, and revise the National Security Strategy and two other key defence documents by the end of 2026.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader, called an alliance with the U.S., the“cornerstone” of Japan's diplomatic and security policies, adding that, her government will deepen multilateral dialogue with countries such as South Korea, the Philippines, Australia and India, and advance a“free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Takaichi emphasised that, China is an“important neighbour” with which Japan needs to foster“constructive and stable” ties, but there are“security concerns” between the two sides.

In terms of the economy, Takaichi highlighted her commitment to“responsible and proactive fiscal policies,” vowing to promote the development of industry sectors, such as artificial intelligence, and support people's livelihood, by expanding local subsidies and energy subsidies, thereby reducing the burden on middle- and low-income groups.

Regarding policies towards foreigners, the 64-year-old staunch conservative said, her government will enhance its management, tighten restrictions on land purchases by foreigners, and ensure that foreigners in Japan abide by relevant rules.

Takaichi's policy speech, at an extraordinary parliamentary session, came after she was elected prime minister on Tuesday, Japan's first woman to hold the post.

Several major Japanese media outlets published commentaries expressing strong concerns about Takaichi's policies. The Asahi Shimbun said, Takaichi's policies in areas such as security, diplomacy and dealing with foreigners have a“strongly hawkish tone” and are intended to significantly alter the direction of Japan's postwar development, noting“this trend is highly worrying.”

The Nikkei pointed out that, this policy adjustment is based on a further increase in defence spending, and relevant policies must be discussed extensively and deliberately in parliament.

The Mainichi believed that, these measures could change the nature of Japan's exclusively defence-oriented policy and potentially reverse its postwar path as a pacifist nation.“Focusing solely on strengthening Japan's defence capabilities may heighten neighbouring countries' sense of caution. It is crucial to continuously engage in dialogue to maintain peace,” it said.– NNN-NHK