4 Key Reasons Behind Roman Reigns' Latest Absence From WWE Television

Roman Reigns has stepped away from WWE again. Here are four major reasons fueling his latest absence.

The aftermath of Crown Jewel 2025 brought unexpected changes. Seth Rollins reportedly sustained an injury during his champion vs. champion clash, which disrupted WWE's creative direction. The Visionary's setback forced the company to pull back on a betrayal storyline that had been teased, and it also impacted the rumored WrestleMania showdown between Rollins and Roman Reigns.

With those plans derailed, WWE may have decided to temporarily remove Reigns from television. This gives the creative team time to rework his next major program and build a fresh storyline that fits the new circumstances.

Since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns has transitioned into a part-time schedule. His recent pattern has been to step away following premium live events, only to return when the timing is right for a major storyline.

This latest absence appears to follow that same formula. Reigns is expected to be off television until after Saturday Night's Main Event, before resurfacing to set up his Survivor Series match. The break allows him to maintain his aura of exclusivity while keeping fans eager for his return.

Bronson Reed shocked the WWE Universe by defeating Roman Reigns in singles competition at Crown Jewel: Perth. Until then, only Cody Rhodes had managed to pin the Tribal Chief in recent years. Reed's victory instantly elevated his standing, making him just the second man to accomplish such a feat since Reigns became the Original Tribal Chief.

By keeping Reigns off television for a stretch, WWE ensures Reed's win feels even more significant. The absence magnifies Reed's accomplishment, presenting him as a true force while Reigns' mystique remains intact.

The Bloodline saga has taken another turn, with Roman Reigns reuniting with The Usos. However, creative has also been pushing Jey Uso to focus on his singles career. On RAW, Jey was even seen agreeing with his brother that Reigns might be right about him pursuing his own success.

Reigns stepping away provides Jey with the breathing room to continue his singles arc without being overshadowed. The absence allows WWE to further explore the brewing tension between the twins while keeping the Bloodline story alive in Reigns' absence.