Saudi Arabia Opens Amazon-Inspired Park
The attraction offers visitors adventure and imagination, with visual effects, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. Guests are taken on an immersive story inspired by the mystique of tropical forests and Amazon-inspired design. The experience begins aboard a boat that glides through ruins and a tunnel with sounds, lights, and effects. The climax is a boat drop with a gigantic wave. The entire experience lasts ten minutes.
Riyadh Season began on October 10, and in just 13 days, it attracted one million visitors, according to Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority. The festival opened with a street parade featuring floats, performances, special effects, and vibrant colors. Boulevard World, one of the festival's venues, will remain open until May 2, 2026.
