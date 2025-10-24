Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia Opens Amazon-Inspired Park


2025-10-24 02:08:22
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A temporary Amazon-inspired water park opened this week in Saudi Arabia. Called Amazonia Awakens, the attraction is located at Boulevard World in Riyadh as part of Riyadh Season, an annual festival held in the city, usually from October to March, bringing entertainment, culture, and tourism to the public.




Amazonia gives name to water park

The attraction offers visitors adventure and imagination, with visual effects, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. Guests are taken on an immersive story inspired by the mystique of tropical forests and Amazon-inspired design. The experience begins aboard a boat that glides through ruins and a tunnel with sounds, lights, and effects. The climax is a boat drop with a gigantic wave. The entire experience lasts ten minutes.

Riyadh Season began on October 10, and in just 13 days, it attracted one million visitors, according to Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority. The festival opened with a street parade featuring floats, performances, special effects, and vibrant colors. Boulevard World, one of the festival's venues, will remain open until May 2, 2026.

Read more:
Agency promotes tourism in Saudi Arabia

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Saudi Press Agency (SPA)Saudi Press Agency (SPA)

The post Saudi Arabia opens Amazon-inspired park appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

MENAFN24102025000213011057ID1110244170

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search