Saudi Arabia Opens Amazon-Inspired Park

São Paulo – A temporary Amazon-inspired water park opened this week in Saudi Arabia. Called Amazonia Awakens, the attraction is located at Boulevard World in Riyadh as part of Riyadh Season, an annual festival held in the city, usually from October to March, bringing entertainment, culture, and tourism to the public.

Amazonia gives name to water park

The attraction offers visitors adventure and imagination, with visual effects, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. Guests are taken on an immersive story inspired by the mystique of tropical forests and Amazon-inspired design. The experience begins aboard a boat that glides through ruins and a tunnel with sounds, lights, and effects. The climax is a boat drop with a gigantic wave. The entire experience lasts ten minutes.

Riyadh Season began on October 10, and in just 13 days, it attracted one million visitors, according to Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority. The festival opened with a street parade featuring floats, performances, special effects, and vibrant colors. Boulevard World, one of the festival's venues, will remain open until May 2, 2026.

