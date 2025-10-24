Zareen Khan's Mother Admitted In The Hospital: 'Please Keep Her In Your Prayers'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 24 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan used social media to inform that her mother has been admitted to the hospital.

The 'Veer' actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and wrote, "Mom admitted to the hospital. Please keep her in your prayers (sic)."

Zareen has not divulged any further details about her mother's health update.

Recently, Zareen dropped a video on Instagram, slamming netizens for sharing obscene comments on her posts. The 'Hate Story 3' actress was heard saying in the clip, "Hello everyone. Is this happening to you too? The moment I post something, such comments start flooding in. People post water and peach emojis; some write 'service available', 'boys come over', or even 'need a boyfriend, alone at home'."

"It doesn't matter what I share; people find a way to post disgusting remarks. Some comments are so filthy, it's shocking," she added.

Zareen captioned the post, "Yeh kya chakkar hai.... Koi samjhaao please. Aur kya aap logon ke saath bhi yeh ho raha hai? Let me know in the comments." (What is this about? Please, someone explain it to me.) (sic)."

Work-wise, Zareen made her debut in the short drama platform with“Phir Se Restart”. She revealed that the shoot was quick, and she got to play herself in the show.

Reflecting on her journey with Pocket TV's 'Phir Se Restart', Zareen shared,“This was my first time working in a vertical short drama format. The whole experience was really fun.”

Zareen is seen as a celebrated actress who is dissatisfied with her costume designer's creation and turns the challenge into an opportunity to find raw talent.

She organises a one-of-a-kind contest, offering aspiring designers a chance to showcase their talent.

“The shoot was quick, the concept was refreshing, and I got to play myself in Phir Se Restart, Zareen Khan the actress. It was new, fresh, and something I really enjoyed doing. Short dramas have finally made their mark in India,” Zareen added.