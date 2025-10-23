Tesla, Ionq, Molina Healthcare, Stmicroelectronics, Super Micro: Stocks Making The Biggest Moves Today



U.S. equities surged in Thursday's midday trade after China confirmed that trade talks with the United States are scheduled for Friday.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Greer had previously confirmed that he is on his way to Malaysia for trade talks.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, was up 0.68% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, rose 0.95%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, gained 0.36%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Thursday's midday trade:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla shares gained nearly 2% in Thursday's midday trade, recouping losses following its third-quarter (Q3) results during after-market hours on the previous day. Several analysts raised their price targets for Tesla stock, according to TheFly. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald hiked their target to $510 from $355, citing“meaningful future upside” from Tesla's energy, FSD, Robotaxi, and other segments.

TSLA stock is up 11% year to date.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

IonQ shares were up more than 5% in Thursday's midday session, but pared some of the earlier gains after a report stated that the Trump administration may be weighing warrants or loans, instead of just equity stakes, in quantum computing firms in exchange for funding.

IONQ stock is up 40% year-to-date.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH)

Molina Healthcare shares declined 19% in Thursday's midday trade after the company's Q3 earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations. Molina reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 on revenue of $11.48 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $3.9 on revenue of $10.97 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

MOH stock is down 46% year to date.

STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

STMicroelectronics shares were down more than 13% in Thursday's midday session after the company's fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue forecast of $3.28 billion fell short of Wall Street expectations of $3.33 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

STM stock is up 1% year-to-date.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer shares declined 8% in Thursday's midday trade after the company lowered its first-quarter (Q1) revenue forecast to $5 billion, down from its previous outlook of $6 billion to $7 billion.

SMCI stock is up 58% year-to-date.

