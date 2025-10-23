403
France withdrawals from recent commitment to intervene migrant boats
(MENAFN) France appears to be stepping back from its recent promise to more actively prevent small boats from crossing the English Channel, according to multiple reports. Political turbulence in Paris is said to be a key factor, undermining efforts to curb the ongoing crossings.
Overcrowded inflatable vessels continue to depart nearly daily from shallow tidal canals near Dunkirk, raising concerns over safety. UK border officials, including Martin Hewitt, have expressed frustration at repeated delays in French action. Sources in France suggest that a newly proposed “maritime doctrine,” aimed at intercepting these boats at sea and returning them to shore, may never be implemented.
“It’s just a political stunt. It’s much blah-blah,” one figure close to French maritime security reportedly commented. Former Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau had been a driving force behind a tougher approach, which culminated last July in a summit between President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. At the time, plans focused on targeting “taxi boats” used by smugglers near the coast, but French police rarely intervene due to the risk to both civilians and officers.
Prior to the summit, police were observed physically disabling a taxi boat near Boulogne, an action hailed by UK officials as evidence of increasing French resolve. A source in the French interior ministry indicated that sea interventions would begin “in the very next few days, after the revision of the doctrine.” However, Retailleau’s departure amid cabinet reshuffles and the government’s attention to other crises has cast doubt on those plans.
Meanwhile, migrants continue to depart from various points, including inland canals. Residents report seeing multiple boats leave daily, often with minimal interference from authorities. While shallow canals like the Canal de L’Aa could theoretically allow safer intervention, past attempts using barriers like ropes or chains have largely failed due to the adaptability of smuggling networks.
Legal and moral concerns also complicate French enforcement. Sources indicate that stopping boats at sea carries a high risk of fatalities and potential prosecution for security personnel. One insider commented, “The French navy is against this. They realise this kind of mission is extremely dangerous and they risk being implicated and ending up in court. It’s going to be a disaster.”
Even proposals to expand police authority to operate further into the water have been dismissed. Current regulations permit intervention only when individuals appear in imminent danger, consistent with observations from early July at Ecault beach near Boulogne. French security officials maintain that wading into the sea to stop boats was never realistically feasible.
Police unions have confirmed that plans to change procedures are effectively “on hold” due to safety concerns, staffing shortages, and inadequate equipment and training, leaving cross-Channel crossings largely unchecked.
