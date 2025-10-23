403
Nine people get killed by explosion in industrial plant in Russia
(MENAFN) At least nine people lost their lives following a powerful explosion at an industrial facility in the Russian city of Kopeysk on Wednesday, according to local authorities.
Initial updates from regional officials reported four fatalities, but later confirmed that the death toll had risen to nine. Five others were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment, as emergency teams continue search operations for any individuals still unaccounted for, according to reports.
Authorities said that a second explosion occurred shortly afterward, prompting a large-scale emergency response at the scene.
Officials emphasized that the incident does not appear to be connected to any drone attacks and assured the public that there is no threat to nearby residents or surrounding infrastructure.
A video circulating online captures the moment of the blast, showing a massive fireball erupting above the facility.
In recent months, several Russian regions have faced growing concerns over Ukrainian drone strikes. According to reports, Kyiv has repeatedly carried out long-range assaults targeting key infrastructure and residential areas, which have resulted in civilian casualties.
Earlier this month, drone attacks attributed to Ukraine reportedly killed six civilians in the Belgorod and Kherson regions and caused a widespread power outage in western Russia.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has also warned that further blackouts could strike the Belgorod and Kursk regions.
Russian authorities have condemned these operations as “terrorism” and stated that Moscow has launched retaliatory strikes against Ukrainian military targets, including drone manufacturing sites.
