403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Explosion of fuel tanker results in dozens of deaths in Nigeria
(MENAFN) At least 30 people have died after an oil tanker overturned and exploded in Niger State, central Nigeria, as villagers rushed to collect spilled fuel. The incident occurred along the Bida-Agaie road near the Essan and Badeggi communities in Katcha Local Government Area. Another 40 or more people were injured, with many suffering severe burns, and the wounded were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Authorities said the tanker skidded off the road due to poor conditions, spilling fuel that later ignited. The blaze incinerated many victims beyond recognition. Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps and the National Emergency Management Agency are responding, though numbers of casualties vary.
Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago expressed condolences, describing the tragedy as "worrisome, unfortunate and pathetic." His press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, criticized locals for continuing to approach fallen tankers despite repeated safety campaigns.
Fuel tanker accidents are a recurring hazard in Nigeria, often exacerbated by poor road conditions. Similar incidents in recent years include a 2024 tanker explosion in Jigawa State that killed 153 people and a January 2025 crash in Suleja, Niger State, which killed at least 86 and injured nearly 70.
Authorities said the tanker skidded off the road due to poor conditions, spilling fuel that later ignited. The blaze incinerated many victims beyond recognition. Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps and the National Emergency Management Agency are responding, though numbers of casualties vary.
Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago expressed condolences, describing the tragedy as "worrisome, unfortunate and pathetic." His press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, criticized locals for continuing to approach fallen tankers despite repeated safety campaigns.
Fuel tanker accidents are a recurring hazard in Nigeria, often exacerbated by poor road conditions. Similar incidents in recent years include a 2024 tanker explosion in Jigawa State that killed 153 people and a January 2025 crash in Suleja, Niger State, which killed at least 86 and injured nearly 70.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment