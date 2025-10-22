403
N. Korea launches short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea
(MENAFN) North Korea conducted multiple short-range ballistic missile launches toward the East Sea on Wednesday morning, marking its first test since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June, according to reports citing South Korean military sources.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the missiles were fired around 8:10 a.m. local time (2310 GMT Tuesday) from Junghwa in North Hwanghae Province, traveling northeastward toward the East Sea.
This latest launch follows previous short-range ballistic and cruise missile tests on May 8 and May 22, making it North Korea’s fifth ballistic missile launch of 2025.
“Our military has stepped up monitoring in preparation for possible additional launches and is maintaining a firm readiness posture while sharing information with the United States and Japan,” the JCS said in a statement.
The missile tests come just days ahead of South Korea’s hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, scheduled from October 31 to November 1. US President Donald Trump is also expected to visit the country ahead of the meeting.
In response, South Korea convened a National Security Council meeting in Seoul, attended by national security and defense officials, to review military response plans and assess the potential impact on security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
