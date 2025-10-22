403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Africa’s Ramaphosa Urges Unified Action to Combat Hunger
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has made an impassioned appeal for immediate and coordinated efforts between the state, private sector, and civic organisations to confront the nation’s escalating food insecurity.
Writing in his weekly message to the public, he described the battle against hunger as a significant measure of South Africa’s progress as a democratic society.
According to Ramaphosa, an estimated 15 to 16 million people in the country currently endure limited or highly limited access to food. This reality persists despite the nation’s legal guarantee of the right to food and water.
He pointed out that South Africa is one of just 29 nations globally where this entitlement is protected under constitutional law.
"Overcoming poverty and tackling the cost of living for South Africans is one of the strategic priorities of the Government of National Unity,” he stated.
He also highlighted the state’s obligation to pursue "reasonable legislative and other measures, within its available resources," to gradually fulfill this constitutional promise.
Since the end of apartheid in 1994, various governments have implemented a wide-ranging strategy to confront hunger.
These efforts have included updating legislation, introducing nutritional programmes within basic healthcare systems, and initiating broad-scale food delivery projects targeting communities and institutions.
President Ramaphosa highlighted the National School Nutrition Programme as a standout initiative.
“This programme provides nutrition to more than 9 million learners from poor households on a daily basis,” he said.
Writing in his weekly message to the public, he described the battle against hunger as a significant measure of South Africa’s progress as a democratic society.
According to Ramaphosa, an estimated 15 to 16 million people in the country currently endure limited or highly limited access to food. This reality persists despite the nation’s legal guarantee of the right to food and water.
He pointed out that South Africa is one of just 29 nations globally where this entitlement is protected under constitutional law.
"Overcoming poverty and tackling the cost of living for South Africans is one of the strategic priorities of the Government of National Unity,” he stated.
He also highlighted the state’s obligation to pursue "reasonable legislative and other measures, within its available resources," to gradually fulfill this constitutional promise.
Since the end of apartheid in 1994, various governments have implemented a wide-ranging strategy to confront hunger.
These efforts have included updating legislation, introducing nutritional programmes within basic healthcare systems, and initiating broad-scale food delivery projects targeting communities and institutions.
President Ramaphosa highlighted the National School Nutrition Programme as a standout initiative.
“This programme provides nutrition to more than 9 million learners from poor households on a daily basis,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment