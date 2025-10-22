403
Global Demand Surges for BrahMos Missiles
(MENAFN) Several nations have expressed keen interest in acquiring the Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, particularly after witnessing their effective use during a recent standoff between India and Pakistan, according to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While speaking to naval officers aboard the INS Vikrant during India’s Diwali celebrations on Monday, Modi emphasized the growing reputation of the missile system.
He stated that the name "BrahMos" now evokes fear in certain quarters, highlighting its deterrent value.
“Our missiles like BrahMos and Akash have proved their capability in Operation Sindoor,” Modi remarked, referring to the codename assigned to the four-day military operation against Pakistan in May.
He added, “Now many countries in the world want to buy these missiles.”
The BrahMos missile is developed by BrahMos Aerospace, a collaborative venture between India and Russia, named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers.
The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) of India owns 50.5% of the joint enterprise, while Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia retains the remaining 49.5%.
Modi’s remarks came shortly after the initial batch of missiles produced at the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow, located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, was officially delivered to the armed forces.
