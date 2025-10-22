403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thailand’s ex-FM steps down as Pheu Thai Party leader
(MENAFN) Thailand’s former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced on Wednesday that she is resigning as leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, according to reports. She confirmed that she will remain an active member of the party.
“Pheu Thai, as one of the country’s main political forces, must evolve to strengthen its capacity to serve the people and guide the nation through change,” Paetongtarn said in a statement. She added that her resignation will allow the party to pursue reforms and build “a more complete and modern Pheu Thai.”
In August, the Constitutional Court removed Paetongtarn from office over an ethics violation, ruling that a phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen had compromised Thailand’s national interests by making assurances regarding a border dispute and criticizing a Thai military general.
Her resignation highlights ongoing political turbulence in Thailand, where repeated clashes between elected officials and the judiciary have occurred since the 2006 ouster of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
“Pheu Thai, as one of the country’s main political forces, must evolve to strengthen its capacity to serve the people and guide the nation through change,” Paetongtarn said in a statement. She added that her resignation will allow the party to pursue reforms and build “a more complete and modern Pheu Thai.”
In August, the Constitutional Court removed Paetongtarn from office over an ethics violation, ruling that a phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen had compromised Thailand’s national interests by making assurances regarding a border dispute and criticizing a Thai military general.
Her resignation highlights ongoing political turbulence in Thailand, where repeated clashes between elected officials and the judiciary have occurred since the 2006 ouster of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment