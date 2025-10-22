403
Trump reaffirms India’s agreement to halt buying Russian oil
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump reiterated on Tuesday that India has agreed to reduce its purchases of Russian crude oil. Speaking during the White House Diwali celebrations, Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him in a phone call that Delhi "was not going to buy much oil from Russia" and shares his desire to see the Russia-Ukraine war end.
Modi acknowledged Trump’s call and sent “warm greetings” on the festival of Diwali via social media but did not comment on Russian oil purchases. The Indian foreign ministry previously said it was “not aware” of any such call last week and offered no new comment on Trump’s latest remarks.
Trump told reporters, “I spoke to Prime Minister Modi today, as I mentioned before. And we just have a very good relationship. And he's not going to buy much oil from Russia… They've cut it way back and they're continuing to cut it way back.”
India became a major buyer of Russian crude after Western nations imposed sanctions on Moscow following the start of the Ukraine war in 2022, citing the need to ensure energy security for its population. The country has also pointed out that several Western nations, including the US, continue trade ties with Russia.
US officials have recently accused Delhi of indirectly funding Russia’s war effort through continued oil purchases, a claim India denies. The Trump administration has applied both public and diplomatic pressure on India to reduce its role in Moscow’s energy market, as part of broader efforts to economically isolate Russia. Oil and gas are Russia’s largest exports, with China, India, and Turkey among its main customers.
The US has imposed tariffs on Indian goods, including an extra 25% penalty for buying Russian oil. However, Trump’s tone has softened amid ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries, aimed at securing a long-sought deal. Reports in Mint newspaper suggested that India may soon agree to gradually reduce its imports of Russian crude, citing sources familiar with the discussions.
