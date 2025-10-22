403
Russian Gets Accused of Spying for Ukraine
(MENAFN) A Russian individual accused of collecting and relaying sensitive military data to Ukrainian intelligence has been apprehended in Moscow, as reported by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday.
The FSB stated that the man, believed to be in his mid-20s, had traveled to Ukraine sometime between 2019 and 2020.
During this period, he reportedly came into contact with members of the Ukrainian armed forces.
Following the intensification of the conflict in 2022, he is suspected of disseminating information through online platforms regarding the positioning of Russian air defense units located in both the Moscow and Krasnodar territories.
Authorities claim that the geolocation data he shared was subsequently utilized to conduct missile and drone attacks on Russian targets.
The security service also distributed video footage displaying the moment of the suspect’s arrest, as well as portions of his questioning.
In the footage, he allegedly confessed to having gone to Ukraine, attending political demonstrations, and later collaborating with Ukrainian military and intelligence entities.
A formal investigation has been launched, charging the suspect with treason — a serious offense that could result in a life sentence.
A court has ruled that he will remain in detention throughout the ongoing inquiry.
The FSB further cautioned that Ukrainian intelligence agencies are actively attempting to enlist Russian nationals via social networking platforms and encrypted messaging services.
The agency appealed to citizens to stay alert and show “intolerance toward such provocations” to avoid legal repercussions for engaging in “illegal activities.”
