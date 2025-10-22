403
Louvre Faces Backlash Over Security Appointment
(MENAFN) The leadership of the Louvre Museum has come under sharp criticism for allegedly placing emphasis on diversity over merit in its recent high-level staffing decisions.
This scrutiny intensified following a brazen robbery in broad daylight, during which the French crown jewels were stolen.
At the heart of the debate is Dominique Buffin, who was appointed head of security at the museum.
Her selection was widely celebrated in the French press last year as a step toward achieving gender parity.
Buffin, who had earlier served in law enforcement and the Culture Ministry, became the Louvre’s first woman to lead its security department in September.
She was chosen by director Laurence des Cars, who herself holds the distinction of being the first female director of the museum.
Criticism was notably voiced by Marion Marechal, a European Parliament member and niece of the well-known right-wing figure Marine Le Pen.
Marechal declared that France had become the “laughingstock of the world” in light of what she referred to as the “ridiculous theft.”
“This humiliation cannot go unanswered,” Marechal posted on X on Monday. She called on Culture Minister Rachida Dati to seek the prompt resignation of both des Cars and Buffin, alleging their appointments were part of a broader “feminization policy.”
Marechal contended that this strategy came “at the cost of forgoing competence and endangering the nation’s cultural heritage.”
Her remarks reflect a broader political backlash questioning whether symbolic representation has been prioritized over professional qualifications in safeguarding national treasures.
