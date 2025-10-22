Saudi-Led Task Force, Pakistan Navy Seize Drugs Worth Nearly $1 Billion In Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship PNS Yarmook, working with the Saudi-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), seized narcotics worth more than $972 million from sailboats in the Arabian Sea, according to a statement Tuesday from the naval network overseeing the operation.

The CMF, a naval partnership that includes the United States, said the Pakistani naval vessel last week intercepted two different dhow sailing boats within 48 hours.

The crew boarded the first dhow and seized over two tons of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) with an estimated street value of $822,400,000, on October 18. Less than 48 hours later, the crew boarded a second dhow and seized 350 kg of ICE worth $140,000,000, and 50 kg of cocaine worth $10,000,000, the CMF statement said.

The intercepted vessels were "identified as having no nationality", it said without indicating where they had originated.

It was "one of the most successful narcotics seizures for CMF," said Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Fahad Aljoiad, commander of the CMF taskforce carrying out the operation.

The US Central Command in a post on X congratulated the CMF, which includes 47 countries' navies and patrols more than 3 million square miles of sea including some of the world's busiest shipping lanes to disrupt the smuggling of drugs and weapons.

