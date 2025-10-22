Amir's Speech Provides A Launchpad For Institutional Work: Shura Secretary-General

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Shura Council Secretary-General H E Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud has affirmed that the high-level speech delivered by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the opening of the first regular session of the second legislative term, provided a clear starting point for the national work agenda in the coming phase.

The speech, he noted, contained elevated visions and directives that strengthen institutional development and consolidate the principles of participation and responsibility across all areas of development.

On this occasion, Al Mahmoud congratulated the Council members on receiving the confidence of H H the Amir, wishing them success in carrying out their legislative and oversight duties with dedication and responsibility in service of the nation and its citizens.

He also extended his congratulations to H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim on his election as Council Speaker for the second legislative term, and to H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al-Sulaiti as Deputy Speaker, wishing them every success in their roles.

Al Mahmoud emphasised that the Secretariat will continue to support their efforts and will provide all available means and resources to enable them to fulfil their mission optimally, in support of the Council's work and its national role.

He further explained that the Secretariat draws inspiration from the Amir's directives in shaping its strategic plan (2025–2030), which aims to develop institutional performance and enhance the efficiency of the Council's administrative and technical support through digital transformation, institutional innovation, and the development of national competencies, in line with the State's vision for building an advanced administrative apparatus capable of effectively supporting the Council's legislative and oversight work.

Al Mahmoud noted that the Secretariat had completed its preparations for the new session by upgrading technical infrastructure, preparing Council facilities, and training staff to ensure sessions and meetings run at the highest levels of efficiency. He confirmed that over 90% of the Secretariat's workforce are Qatari nationals, reflecting the Council's commitment to nationalization and empowering local talent.

He emphasised that the Secretariat will continue to work as a united team, guided by the high directives of H H the Amir, and will remain a model of institutional excellence in support of the Shura Council's service to the nation and its citizens.